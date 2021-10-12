Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:



Tambaram Kadapperi: Pachimalai housing board, TB hospital, GST road, GH, New colony and above all surrounding areas.

Mylapore: Kaliamman koil 1 st and 2 nd street, Ramaswamy street, Thiruveethiyan street, Pathari road, Anna salai, Greams road, Spencer Plaza and above all surrounding areas.



Ambattur: KK road, Venkatapuram, School road, Vijayalakshimipuram, North park st, Golden colony, TVS colony, Officers colony, Elango nagar, Moorthy nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Arani, Durainallur, Medur, Pulicat, Thirupalivanam, Avoor, Mangalam and above all surrounding areas.