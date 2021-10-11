Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:



Adyar Palavakkam area: Govinda nagar main road, M.G.R nagar 1 to 3 rd street, Panchaiyappan street 1 to 11 th street, D.S.G nagar 1 to 4 th street, Gandhi nagar 1 to 4 th street, Periyar salai and above all surrounding areas.



Chrompet Radha Nagar area: GST Road, Saravana store, Balaji Bhavan.

Perambur: Total GKM colony, Annai Anjugam nagar, Periyar nagar part, Jaganathan salai, Jawahar nagar, Lakshmanan nagar East & West, Sivaprakasam street, Kolathur area, Poombuhar nagar, Vasantham nagar, Thenpalani nagar, Jayaram nagar, Kadappa road, sarathi nagar, Villivakkam road, Janaki ram reddy colony, Nethaji nagar, Vetrivel nagar, Bajanai koil st, Kamarajar salai, Rajaji nagar, Kolathur, Sarathy colony, Shanthi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Palani street and above surrounding areas.