Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption October 6, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
October 6, 2021 6:46:55 am
Power is expected to return by 4pm if the work is completed. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Mylapore: Mir Bakshi Ali street, Mohammed Hussain street and Lane, Ferroz Sahaib street, Part of Bharathi salai ( Door No. 110 to 115)

