Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:



Sholinganallur: Ezhil nagar entire area, Kannagi nagar (one part), VPG Avenue, Pillaiyar koil st, NGK Avenue, Secretariat

colony, Mahatma Gandhi nagar, Karpaga vinayagar nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Ramalinga nagar, Injambakkam and above

surrounding areas.



Guindy: MOOVARASAMPET Dr.Ramamoorthy nagar, Pari colony, TG NAGAR TG nagar 1 st main road, Jeevan nagar main road, Murugan nagar, VANUVAMPET Kesari nagar, Thiruvalluvar st, Mahalakshmi nagar 10 th street ALANDUR Madhavapuram, Venureddy, RAJBHAVAN Velachery main road, Sardhar patel road one part and above surrounding areas.

Avadi: Vellanoor, Kollumedu, Sidco Thirumullaivoyal womens Industrial Estate, Kattoor, Lakshimipuram, Easwaran nagar, Gandhi nagar, KK nagar, Solaiamman nagar main road and above surrounding areas.

Egmore: Branson Garden st, Police quarters, KMC Hospital, Kellys lane, SAP camp, Subramanian st, Gramani st, Thambusamy st, Secretariat colony, Balfour road, Rajarathinam st, Purasawakkam high road, Barracka road, Ayanavaram area, Taylors road, Semman pettai, Pandaram st, Sivasankaran st, Bank st, KG road and above surrounding areas.

Kilpauk: Kilpauk garden and extension, KH road, Tagore nagar, Ayanavaram, Anna nagar part and above surrounding

areas.