Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:



Taramani: SHOLINGANALLUR Devaraj nagar, Anna street, OMR, Nehru street TARAMANI Part of Anna Nedujchalai, Telephone nagar, Kurinji nagar, Rajalakshmi avenue, Nethaji nagar, Annai sathya nagar and above surrounding areas.



Guindy: MADIPAKKAM Govindasamy street, Sadasivam nagar 4 th st, Rajaji nagar, Rajeswari nagar ALANDUR Jai street, Dharmaraja koil street, MKN road and above surrounding areas.

Southuperembedu: GNT road, Sholavaram, Orakkadu road, Kottaimedu, Magalakshmi nagar and above surrounding areas.



Ennore: Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazzar, Kattukuppam, Nehru nagar, Anna nagar, Kamaraj nagar, SVM nagar, VOC nagar, Ennore kuppam, Thaazhankuppam, Eranavoor kuppam, ETPS vaariya kudiiruppu paguthi and above surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet Tolgate: T.H Road part, Ponnusamy st, Govindharaj st, Dhanapal nagar, AE Koil street, Veeraragavan Road and above surrounding areas.

Perambur: Chinnasamy Raja st, Moorthy Raja st, Market st, Bessant road, Thulukanathamman koil, Jagantha raja street, Malligapuram and above surrounding areas.