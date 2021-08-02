Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 5 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Neelankarai: Saraswathy Nagar (North and South), Aringar Anna Nagar, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Pandian Salai Main Road, ECR Fisheries to Police Station, Kapaleeswarar Nagar North 1 Street Main Road and South 2nd Main Road

Velachery: Entire Sarathy Nagar area