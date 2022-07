Chennai power cut today: Check out the list of affected areas that will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, Porur, T Nagar, KK Nagar, IT Corridor, Adyar, Guindy, Avadi, Ambattur, Perambur, Redhills, Vysarpadi and Tondairpet for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Madhavaperumal koil street, Nachiyappa street, Karneeswarar koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Railway station road, Chavadi street RAJAKILPAKKAM Velachery main road, Mariamman koil street, Gurusamu nagar, Mahasakthi colony RADHA NAGAR Bharathipuram, Nemilichery high road, Ravi street, Kamarajar street PAMMAL East main road, Shankar nagar main road, Gandhi main road, Thirunermalai main road MADAMBAKKAM Parvathy nagar, Jothi Venkatachala nagar, Prashanthi colony, Brindhavan nagar KOVILAMBAKKAM Ambal nagar, Annai Garden, Prabhu nagar, Narayana Perumal koil street and above all surroundings areas.

Porur: KOVOOR Entire Kumaran nagar, Arumugam nagar, Manikanda nagar, Ragavendra nagar and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Chakrapandi street part, Vasudevapuram part, Thambiah road Extension.

KK Nagar: Vadapalani, Choolaimedu, Rangarajapuram, Ashok nagar East & West, KK nagar East and south and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: ETL Entire sai nagar 1 to 13 th cross street, Selvaganapathy Avenue, Saravana nagar 3 & 4 th street THORAIPAKKAM Sowdeswari nagar, Vinayaga Avenue, Mootaikaranchavadi, Bharathiyar street, Part of OMR and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Gandhi nagar 3 rd cross street, Cresent Avenue Gandhi nagar IIT K.B nagar 2 &3 main road, Nehru nagar 1, 2,3 & 4 th street, Dhanalakshmi Avenue, Anna Avenue THIRUVANMIYUR Sasthiri nagar Thiruvalluvar salai 1 to 4 East street, Valmiki street, Sivasundra Avenue VELACHERY New Colony, Raja street, Santhi street, Thriuvetheamman koil KOTTIVAKKAM Palkalai nagar, Jaganathan street, Kottivakkkam kuppam, AGS Colony 1 to 3 rd street RAJBHAVAN Bye pass road, Nehru nagar, Kattabooman street, Marudhupandian street, Kannai street BESANT NAGAR 7 th Avenue, Rukkumani road, MGR Road half, Beach road and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Alandur, St.Thomas mount, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet, T.G nagar, Puzuthivakkam, Nanganallaur RAMAPURAM IPC Colony , Entire Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramachandra nagar, MGR nagar area, KK Ponnuranga salai and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: THRIMULAIVOYAL Thiruvalluvar street, Thirumalai nagar, Kulakarai street KAMARAJ NAGAR Kumaran nagar, Patel street, Buthar street PATTABIRAM Bharathiyar nagar, IAF road, Gandhi nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: ANNANOOR TNHB Ayapakkam, Thanakala camp VALAYAPTHY Padi pudhu nagar, Collector nagar.

Perambur: Kamaraj salai, Gandhi nagar1 to 7 th street, Balaji nagar, Ambedkar nagar VILLIVAKKAM Station road, Devar street, Bharathi nagar, Mettu street PERAMBUR Pallavan salai, Ponnusamy nagar, Krishna nagar, Jawahar nagar, KOLATHUR Ramalingam ABCD block and above all surrounding areas.

Redhills: Vivekakbara avenue, Jothy nagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Maruthupandi nagar PAMMADHUKULAM Annai Indira ninvu nagar, MGR Nagar, Nagathamman nagar, Ambedkar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: ER Road, Sastri nagar, Indira nagar Extn. Vysarpadi Industrial estate, Gandhi nagar, Vysarpadi market street, Samiyar thottam, Udhya suriyan nagar KODUNGAIYUR Andal nagar, Vedantha murugappan street, Ganesh nagar, Damodharan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: TNSCB Quarters, AIR Nagar.