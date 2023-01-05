scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption January 5, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Chennai power cut, chennai news, chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.



IT Corridor: TARAMANI PERUNGUDI Bhavani Amman koil street, JJ nagar, IAS Padmanaban street, Thiyagarajan street and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: ICF Officer colony, Thirumalai raja street, Konnur high road and above all surrounding areas.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 07:00 IST
India’s green hydrogen push

