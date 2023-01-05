Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

IT Corridor: TARAMANI PERUNGUDI Bhavani Amman koil street, JJ nagar, IAS Padmanaban street, Thiyagarajan street and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: ICF Officer colony, Thirumalai raja street, Konnur high road and above all surrounding areas.