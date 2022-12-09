Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, IT Corridor, Ponneri for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: 29 th TTK Road to 42 nd TTK Road.

IT Corridor: SHOLINGANALLUR Gandhi Nagar, Erikarai, Umamaheswari Nagar, Global School.

Ponneri: KANDIGAI Thervoy kandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R. Kandigai, Chinnapuliyur, Periyapuliyur, Siruvada, N.M Kandigai and above all surrounding areas.