Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Guindy carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Guindy: RAJBHAVAN TNHB Part, Bhavani Nagar, Ambethkar Nagar, Kamarajar Street GUINDY & ST.THOMAS

MOUNT Part of Mount Poonamallee, Defence Colony, Sundar Nagar MUGALIVAKKAM TV Nagar, Mount Poonamallee Road NANDAMBAKKAM Kolapakkam village, Ramachandra nagar, Kamatchi Nagar T.G.NAGAR Thillai Ganga Street, Nanaganallur PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Medavakkam Main Road, Pradeep Hospital ALANDUR M.K.N.Road, Dharmaraja Koil Street MADIPAKKAM Annai Theresa Nagar, Sankaradas Street NANGANALLUR Voltas Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, SIP Colony, AGS Colony and above all surrounding areas.