Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Egmore carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkataraman Nagar, Muthalizh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Manickam Nagar,

Purushothaman Nagar Part, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Egmore: SEVEN WELLS B.R.N.Garden, Pidariyar Street, Asirvathapuram, St.Xavier Street, Mint Street, K.N.Tank Street, Seven Wells Street, Barracks Street, North Wall Road and above all surrounding areas.