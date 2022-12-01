scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption December 1, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Egmore carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkataraman Nagar, Muthalizh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Manickam Nagar,
Purushothaman Nagar Part, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Egmore: SEVEN WELLS B.R.N.Garden, Pidariyar Street, Asirvathapuram, St.Xavier Street, Mint Street, K.N.Tank Street, Seven Wells Street, Barracks Street, North Wall Road and above all surrounding areas.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:00:47 am
