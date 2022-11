Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI MIT, Radha Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Old Hasthinapuram Road, Patel Street, Rajaji

Street, Ananda Nilaiyam, RP Road, Nallappa Street, Agananuru Street and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: TARAMANI KPK Nagar, Nehru Nagar all Link road, Ramaniyam Appartments.

Perambur: SIDCO NAGAR Mohan Reddy Hospital, Emmbar Naidu street, MTH Road (part) PUZHAL

Entire Vinayagapuram, Kanchi nagar, Redhills High Road.