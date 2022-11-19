Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, T Nagar, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: MADAMBAKKAM MAPPEDU Paduvencherry, Annai Sathya Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Lakshmi Nagar,

Gokul Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: VALLUVARKOTTAM Cathetral Garden Road, G.N.Chetty Road, New Giri Road, Veerabatran Street,

Mahalingapuram entire, Nungambakkam Lake Area, Kuppusamy Street, Periyar Road, Part of Thirumoorthy Street, Ramakrishna puram, North Boag main road, Police Quarters, Kodambakkam High Road and above all surronidng areas.

Perambur: SIDCO Mettu Street, AGS cini Complex, Bazaar Street and above all surrounding areas.