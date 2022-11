Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Taramani, Guindy, Vysarpadi for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RAJAKILPAKKAM Vengatraman Nagar, Muthalizh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Manickam Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Taramani: BABY NAGAR Solamandalam Street, Pammal Nalla thambi Street, Udhayam Nagar, Thandai Periyyar and above all surronidng areas.

Guindy: VANUVAMPET TG NAGAR Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Streeet, Thamarai Street, Mahalaksmi Nagar MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Anna Street and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: RK NAGAR VOC Nagar, TH Road Part, Tollgate Area, Stanley area, Old Washermenpet, Kalmandapam, GA Road, Solaiyappan Street, Balu Mudhali Street, Bala Arunachala Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and above all surrounding areas.