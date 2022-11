Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Vyasarpadi, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RADHA NAGAR Purusothaman Nagar Full Area, Padmanabaha Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Thiruporur Road, Kadari Amman Street and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: MATHUR Manjambakkam all streets, Selliamman Nagar, Parthipuram, Jaya Nagar, Aavin Quarters,

Kamarajar Salai MADHAVARAM G.N.T.Road, St Annes School, Shell petrol Bunk, Periya salai Street and above all surronidng areas.

Perambur: VILLIVAKKAM Agathiyar Nagar O Block, Kumarasamy Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar.