Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Guindy and Ambattur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tamabram: MADAMBAKKAM Paduvanchery, Annai Sathiya Nagar, Welcom colony, Kurinji Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and above surrounding areas.

Guindy: VANUVAMPET Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar Area, Buvaneshwari Nagar MADIPAKKAM MOOVARASAMPET Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Madipakkam Main Road, Anna Street and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: THIRUVERKADU Kendhra Vihar, Madhiravedu, Noombal, P.H.road, Mehta Hospital, Macno Estate.