Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Velacherry Main Road, Kamarajar Street, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ganapathy Colony PALLAVARAM Bajanai Koil Street, Rajaji Nagar, Dharga Road, Pachayappan Colony and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: VELACHERY Bye Pass Road (Excellent Hospital to G.R.T), Mettu Street, Nattur Street, Rajalakshmi Entire Area RAJBHAVAN Rasavid Hotel, Sangeetha Hotel. Thiru.Vi.Ka. Street, Anbil Dharamalingan Street, Nehru Nagar and above all surrounding areas.