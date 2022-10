Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Guindy, T Nagar, Porur, Avadi, Ambattur, Redhills carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.



Guindy: MUGALIVAKKAM AGS Colony, Selva Lakshmi Garden, Udhaya nagar, VGN Lakshmi nagar NANDAMBAKKAM Thiruvalluvar nagar, Bell Nagar, Kaviya Garden and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: VALLUVARKOTTAM Cathetral Garden road, G.K puram, New Giri road, Thirumoorthy nagar, Mahalingapuram entire, Nungambakkam lake area, Valluvarkottam high road, Kuppusamy street, Periyar road, Ramakandhapuram, Mambalam road, Part of GN Chetty Road, Kodambakkm high road and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: THIRIMUDIVAKKAM Murugan koil main road, Nalleeswarar nagar, Paalava Rayan Kulakarai street, Jaganathapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Green field, Venkatachalam nagar, Thirumullaivoyal colony, Oragadam society KOVILPATHAGAI Sathiyamoorthy nagar, Santhi nagar, Police Quarters and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: 1 to 4000 TNHB Ayapakkam.

Red hills: SIDCO THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Ellamanpettai, Annai Indira Ninavu nagar, MGR nagar, E.G nagar and above all surrounding areas.