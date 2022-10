Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Anna Salai: Edapalayam Street, Wall Tax Road, Nanian street, Elakandhappan street, Singannan street.

IT Corridor: TARAMANI KANDANCHAVADI Karpaga vinayagar koil street, VOC street, Gandhi street, CBI colony, MGR road, Part of OMR and above all surrounding areas.