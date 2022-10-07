scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption October 7, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Avadi, Thiruverkadu, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T Nagar: R.R.COLONY Part of Ashok nagar, West Jones Road, Jothiammal nagr, Erikarai Street, Jafferkhanpet and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: KAMARAJ NAGAR Sivasakthi nagar, 60 & 40 feet Road, Jothi nagar, Nagammai nagar, Anthony nagar PUZHAL Ambattur puzhal road, Lakeside appartment, Chidambaram nagar.

Thiruverkadu: Mehta Hospital, PH Road, Kaveri nagar, Co-operative nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: PERIYAR NAGAR Bharathi nagar, Haridoss main road, Haridoss 1,2 & 3 streets.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:00:01 am
Live Blog

