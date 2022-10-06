Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: PUTHUTHANGAL Bharathi nagar, Thangaraj nagar, Gandhi nagar, Rajarajeswari nagar KRISHNA NAGAR

Ramani nagar, Malliga nagar, Mullai Avenue, Sakthi nagar, Sriram nagar, Arasan nagar, Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: TNHB Vaishnavi nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Venugopal nagar, Choolambedu road POOMPOZHIL NAGAR Thirumalaivasan nagar, Bible College, Crist colony, Kannadapalayam and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruverkadhu: Kendhra Vihar, Industrial Magna Estate, Noombal Main Road, P.H. Road.