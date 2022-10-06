scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption October 6, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Tambaram: PUTHUTHANGAL Bharathi nagar, Thangaraj nagar, Gandhi nagar, Rajarajeswari nagar KRISHNA NAGAR
Ramani nagar, Malliga nagar, Mullai Avenue, Sakthi nagar, Sriram nagar, Arasan nagar, Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: TNHB Vaishnavi nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Venugopal nagar, Choolambedu road POOMPOZHIL NAGAR Thirumalaivasan nagar, Bible College, Crist colony, Kannadapalayam and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruverkadhu: Kendhra Vihar, Industrial Magna Estate, Noombal Main Road, P.H. Road.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:00:37 am
