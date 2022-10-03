Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Thiruverkadu carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Thiruverkadu: Ishwarya garden, Royal garden, Jayalakshmi nagar, Aadhi Lakshmi nagar, ACS Medical

College, PH Road, Co Operative Nagar, Mac Nagar and above all surrounding areas.