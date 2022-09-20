scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 20, Tuesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Vysarpadi, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Malliga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sarojini Street RAJAKILPAKKAM V.O.C.Street, Maruthi Nagar Main 2 nd Road Street, Ramaswamy Street IAF Sudhananthabharathy Street, Lakshmi Nagar,
Murugesan Street, MES Road and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: MADHAVARAM LEATHER ESTATE Jumble new colony, KKR town, Metha Nagar, Kannapuram and
above all surrounding area.

Perambur: GANDHI NAGAR Muthamizh Nagar 8 th Block.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:00:00 am
