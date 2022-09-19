scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 19, Monday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Vysarpadi, Perambur, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Vysarpadi: CMBTT V.S.Mani Nagar, Andal Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, Part of MRH Road, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar, T.G.Samy Nagar, Vinayagapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: GANDHI NAGAR Muthamzh Nagar 7 th Block.

IT Corridor: Entire Sai Nagar 1 to 13 th cross streets, 1 st to 3 rd Main Road, Selvaganapathy

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 06:00:44 am
