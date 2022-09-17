Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Kilpauk Police Quarters, Thiruvanmiyur, Poonamallee carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Kilpauk Police Quarters: Part of Poonnamallee High Road, Sasthri Nagar, Ozankulam, Thambusamy Street, Kilpauk Medical College, Nehru Park and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruvanmayur: KOTTIVAKKAM Ramalinga Nagar, Elango nagar, OMR Iswarya Hospital.

Poonamallee: Magandu-Kundrathur road, MGR Nagar, Pooncholaiveethi, Kamaraj nagar, Poonamalee Trunk road, Anjeneyar koil street, Ramanujakoodam street, Ganga Sarathi nagar and above all surrounding areas.