Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur, Ponneri carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Perambur: PERIYAR NAGAR 1,2,3,4 th Streets, Chandrasekaran Salai, Kandhasamy Salai ICF GANDHI NAGAR United India Nagar All Street, Market Street, Muthamizh Nagar 7 th Block.

Ponneri: IRULIPATTU Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Janapanchatram, periyapalayam Road, Saikirubanagar and above all surrounding areas.