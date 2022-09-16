scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 16, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur, Ponneri carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Perambur: PERIYAR NAGAR 1,2,3,4 th Streets, Chandrasekaran Salai, Kandhasamy Salai ICF GANDHI NAGAR United India Nagar All Street, Market Street, Muthamizh Nagar 7 th Block.

Ponneri: IRULIPATTU Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Janapanchatram, periyapalayam Road, Saikirubanagar and above all surrounding areas.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 06:36:49 am
Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: Some hits, some misses, hope yet

