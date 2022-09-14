Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: IAF Velachery Main Road, Bharatha matha street, Porur street, Anjanayar Koil street, Tiruvalluvar street, Gandhi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Enjambakkam: Enjambakam kuppam, VGP Layout, Harichandra street 1 st to 3 rd street, Nanjundarao salai, ECR Road.