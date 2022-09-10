scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 10, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

IT Corridor: TARAMANI GMR, Church road.

Perambur: KILPAUK Sabapathy street, Solai main street, Palaniandavar koil street, Duraismay street, Elumalai street.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:24:48 am
