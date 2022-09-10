Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
IT Corridor: TARAMANI GMR, Church road.
Perambur: KILPAUK Sabapathy street, Solai main street, Palaniandavar koil street, Duraismay street, Elumalai street.