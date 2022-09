Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Vysarpadi, Ponneri, IT Corridor, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Railway Station Road, IHFD Quarters, Chavadi Street, Old Trunk Road TNSCB PERUMBAKKAM Varadhapuram Main Road, Nesamani Nagar, Chettinadu villa, Malles, RC Blossom, Step Stone, Casgrand.

Vysarpadi: MATHUR Industrial Garden, Parvathipuram, Jaya Nagar, Chinna Mathur full area, CPCL nagar, MMDA-1 st Main Road, Aaavin Quarters, Sarvodhaya Hospitals, Aavin Paal Pannai and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: GUMMIDIPOONDI Sipcot SS-III Industrial complex Area, TNHB Bye Pass Road, Billa Kuppam, GR Kandigai and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: SIRUSERI – PADUR Ramaniyam flats, OMR road, Sipcot, Siruseri, Egattur, Navallur, Padur village, Perungudi THORAIPAKKAM Venkaeswara nagar, Senthil nagar, manikodi srinivasan nagar, Prabhu nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: KILPAUK Palliarasu street, Gujji main road, New Mandapam road.