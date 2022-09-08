scorecardresearch
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 8, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Nagar, Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Anna Nagar: SHANTHI COLONY A Block, AA to AM Blocks, L, Y, Z Block, TNHB Quarters SHENOY NAGAR West 1 st to 8 th Cross Street, Beri Wery Road, Gajalakshmi Colony, Bharathipuram AMINJIKARAI P.P.Garden, M.M.Colony, Sky Walk, NM Road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Indra Gandhi roade, GST road, Olympia, Chennai Silks, Mariamman koil street, Kannabiran koil street and above all surrounding areas.

