Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 7, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Representational image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Poonamalle, Southuperumbedu, Kolathur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: KEELKATTALAI PALLAVARAM 200ft Medavakkam Main Road, Soundarajan, Gandhi Street, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Balaji Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Uzhavar Santhai, Subramani Street and above all surrounding areas.

Poonamallee: Poonamallee Trunk Road, Vaitheeswaran Koil Street, Ramanujakoodam Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Kumaran Nagar, Nallur, Changaliamman Anuxer, Tollgate, Sholavaram Bazzar Street and above all surrounding areas.

Kolathur: PRH Road, Ramani Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, Kasthuri 1 st to 5 th Street and above all surrounding areas.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:49:32 am
Carnival ride crash: Organiser, operators arrested, remanded in police custody

