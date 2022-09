Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, IT Corridor, Ambattur, Vysarpadi, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: SITHALAPAKKAM Jaya nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, TV nagar, TNHB colony, Royal garden, RC nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Vijayanagaram,Velachery main road, Gopalapuram, Kovilancherry, Noothancherry RADHA NAGAR Omsakthi nagar area, Fathima nagar areas, Nemilicherry, Kannammal nagar, Sai avenue MADIPAKKAM KEELKATTALAI 200 ft medavakkam main road , BSNL, Soundrarajan street, Thriuvalluvar nagar, Chelliamman koil street, Saraswathi street, Pillayar koil street, Balamurugan street, Subramani street PAMMAL Thiru nagar, Gnamani, PCS colony, Pasumpon nagar, Udhaya moorthi street and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: TIDEL PARK CSIR Road, Kannagam main road, Anna Street, Kamaraj street, Kalaignar street.

Ambattur: Athipet main road, Vellalar street, Natesan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: KODUGAIYUR KMA Garden, Thendral nagar, Thiruthangal nagar, RR Nagar, Sidco nagar Industrial Estate, Vysarpadi Pudunagar west and central cross street, North Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: VILLIVAKKAM KILPAUK Solai main street, Elumalai street, Sabapathy street, Soali 1 to 4 th street.