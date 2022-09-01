scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption September 1, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city.

IT Corridor: TARAMANI OMR AREA laxshman nagar PERUNGUDI PALLAVAKKAM AREA Harivarthan Street, Part of Santhosh Nagar Main Road and above all surrounding areas.

