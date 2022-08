Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Chintadripet, Perambur, Ambattur Industrial Estate carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chintadripet: Venkatesa Gramani Street, Wallers Road, Singanna Chetty Street PUDUPET ECR Road, L.G.Road, Verabathra Street, West Coovam Street EGMORE Part of Panthion Road, And its connected Streets and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: SEMBIUM ANNAI NAGAR Bala vinayagar Koil Street, Uma Nagar, Sudha nagar, SBOA Teachers Colony, Ranganathan Nagar and Singaravelan Nagar.

Ambattur Industrial Estate: Athipet Main Road, Chinna Colony, Periya Colony, Vellalar Street, Nageshwara Rao Road, Natesan Nagar, Sector – 3 1 st to 9 th Street, Karumariamman Nagar.