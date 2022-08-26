Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RADHA NAGAR Purusothaman Nagar Full Area, Padmanabaha Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Thiruporur Road, North Mosque Street, Kadari Amman Street and above all surrounding areas.