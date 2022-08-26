scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption August 26, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Chennai power cut today (August 26): Parts of City to face power cut between 9 am - 2 pm

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: RADHA NAGAR Purusothaman Nagar Full Area, Padmanabaha Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Thiruporur Road, North Mosque Street, Kadari Amman Street and above all surrounding areas.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:30:26 am
