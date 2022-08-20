scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption August 20, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

Chennai power disruption August 20, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, Tambaram, Porur, Ambattur Estate, Ponneri carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Anna Salai: PORT TURST RBI, Thambuchetty street, Angappa Naicken street, National hospital, Mannady street, Naval quarters, Kamarajar salai, GT Court and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: PERUMBAKKAM Kailash nagar, Sri perumal nagar, Bajanai koil street, Nookampalayam main road MADAMBAKKAM Part of Velachery main road, Gurusamy nagar, KVIC nagar, Palaniappa nagar, Vembuliamman koil street RADHA NAGAR Senthi nagar, Iswariya nagar, Arul murugan street, Periyar nagar, Suriya Avenue, Postal nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: CHEMBARAMBAKKAM Entire Nazarathpet area, Varatharajapuram,Bangalore Trunk road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Part of Malayambakkam, Agarammel and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur Estate: Ambattur Estate south phase, Mugappair Industiral Estate, Southern Avenue road, Kavarai street, Kalyani Estate and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: SIPCOT Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-II Industrial Complex, Papankuppam, Chinthala kuppam and Chitraraja kandigai.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 06:00:48 am
Misogyny in court

