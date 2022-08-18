scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption August 18, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 18, 2022 6:00:12 am
Chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Porur, Perambur, T Nagar, Perungudi carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: TNSCB PERUMBAKKAM Sowmiya nagar entire area, Moovendar street, Ambethkar street, Balaji nagar KADAPPERI Sangam raod, Annasalai, Pillaiyar koil street, Bazanai koil street, Vellappar street, Thirunermalai main road, Lakshmipuram area, Selliamman nagar, Thandamarriyamman nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: SRMC School street Rajeshwari nagar, Arcot road, Ponni nagar, Karambakkam main road and above all surrounding areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Perambur: ICF Nagaiyah thottam, Anandha Vinayagar koil street, Palayakara street, Konnur high road, Chetty thottam.

T Nagar: </strong SAIDAPET Thandandar nagar, Anna salai, Jothimanagar, Anna nagar street, Chetti street, Bazar Road, Alandur road, Subramaniya sami koil street, Subu pillai thottam, Pillaiyar koil street, Dharmaraja koil street and above all surrounding areas.

More from Chennai

IT corridor: PERUNGUDI Thoraipakkam Venkateswara nagar, Senthil nagar, Manikodi srinivasan nagar, Prabhu nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:00:12 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Siachen hero's cremation after 38 years

Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife

‘Illegals and a threat’: Why Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweets made the BJP squirm

‘Illegals and a threat’: Why Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweets made the BJP squirm

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
An Expert Explains

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Alia Bhatt: It’s a tough year for Indian cinema, we should just be a little kind to Hindi films
Express Adda

Alia Bhatt: It’s a tough year for Indian cinema, we should just be a little kind to Hindi films

SC: Can't stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

SC: Can't stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?
Explained

What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?

Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court
Sexual harassment case

Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court

Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range

Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement