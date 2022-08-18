Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

August 18, 2022 6:00:12 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Porur, Perambur, T Nagar, Perungudi carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tambaram: TNSCB PERUMBAKKAM Sowmiya nagar entire area, Moovendar street, Ambethkar street, Balaji nagar KADAPPERI Sangam raod, Annasalai, Pillaiyar koil street, Bazanai koil street, Vellappar street, Thirunermalai main road, Lakshmipuram area, Selliamman nagar, Thandamarriyamman nagar and above all surrounding areas.
Porur: SRMC School street Rajeshwari nagar, Arcot road, Ponni nagar, Karambakkam main road and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur: ICF Nagaiyah thottam, Anandha Vinayagar koil street, Palayakara street, Konnur high road, Chetty thottam.
T Nagar: </strong SAIDAPET Thandandar nagar, Anna salai, Jothimanagar, Anna nagar street, Chetti street, Bazar Road, Alandur road, Subramaniya sami koil street, Subu pillai thottam, Pillaiyar koil street, Dharmaraja koil street and above all surrounding areas.
IT corridor: PERUNGUDI Thoraipakkam Venkateswara nagar, Senthil nagar, Manikodi srinivasan nagar, Prabhu nagar and above all surrounding areas.
