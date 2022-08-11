Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

August 11, 2022 6:30:00 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur ICF, IT Corridor Tharamani carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Perambur ICF: Seeyalam all street, Narayana Maistry 1 st and 2 nd Street, Teachers colony, Sarathy Nagar, Saraswathy nagar, Villivakkam Road, Kalaimagal Nagar, Kadappa Road.
IT Corridor Tharamani: Kurinji Nagar 1, 13, 14 & 15 strees, Sastha Flats and Nagapillai Avenue.
