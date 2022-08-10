Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Nungambakkam carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Nungambakkam: Part of Nungambakkam High Road, Pragathammal Street, Part of Kodambakkam High Road, Rutland gate 1 st to 4 th Street, Catheral road, Model School Road, Part of Annasalai, Greams Road, GN Chetty Road, Habibullah Road, Lloyds Road, Prakasam Street, Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road, Sundaram Avenue and above all surruounding Area.