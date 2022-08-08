Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Egmore, Perambur, Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Egmore: KILPAUK POLICE QUARTERS Part of Poonnamalle High Road, Sasthri Nagar, Pulla Reddy Puram, Ozankulam, Boopathy Nagar, Flowers Road, Thambusamy Street, Kilpauk Medical College and Nehru Park.

Perambur: Teachers colony, Villivakkam Road, Sarathy Nagar, Saraswathy Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Kadappa Road.

Tambaram: TNSCB PERUMBAKKAM Varadhapuram main road, Nesamani Nagar, Chettinaduvilla, RC Blossom, Step Stone, Sowmiya Nagar Entire Area, Ambethkar Street, Pasumpon Nagar, Vanathurai Kudierupu, Balaji Nagar and above all surrounding Areas.