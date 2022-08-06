Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Updated: August 6, 2022 7:41:37 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Salai, Perambur, Ponneri, Tambaram, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Anna Salai: Venkatesa Gramani Street, New Bangalow, Rajagopal, Nagamani Street, ECR Road, Iyyaswamy Street, Muniyapillai Street, Depot lane, Harris Road, Egmore Court, Lazer Church Street, Ulagappa Street and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur: Teachers colony, Villivakkam Road, Sarathy Nagar, Saraswathy Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Kadappa Road.
Ponneri: Thervoy Kandigai, Karadipudur, G.R.Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur, Periyapuliyur,
Siruvada and N.M.Kandigai.
Tambaram: MUDICHUR Kamaraj Nedunchalai, New Perungalathur, Khajabujendar Nagar, Chitra Avenue, MKB Nagar, SV Ragavan Road VANDALUR Kalaigner Nedunchalai – 1 to 7 th Street, Soorathamman Koil Street, Archana Nagar, Manimegalai Street, Valayapathy Street SRI RAM Gandhi Road, Anna Street, Kamarajar Nagar, Peerkankaranai PERUNGALATHUR Gandhi Street, Sekar Nagar, Sri Balaji Nagar, Gundumedu KURINJI NAGAR Selvavinayagar Koil Street, Jawaharlal Street, Buddhar Nagar, Sathiyamoorthy Road, Rajamani Street, Manimegalai Street and above all surrounding Areas.
IT Corridor: THARAMANI Santhiya Nagar Extension, Kalaingar Street, M.G.R. Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Kallukuttai area and above all surrounding areas.
