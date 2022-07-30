scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 30, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 6:26:01 am
chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Porur, Tondiarpet, Avadi, Ponneri carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Brindavan Street One Part.

KK Nagar: Part of Ashok Nagar, Part of Vadapalani, SSB Nagar, Alagar Perumal Koil Street, Aruna Colony, Ashok Nagar 77 th to 92 nd Street, Sarvamangala colony, Kannappar Salai, Pudur streets, Ottagapalayam 1 st to 13 th Street, Arcot Road, Saidapet Road, Karunagar Street, Kalinga colony, Balasubramaniyam Salai, Rukmani Street and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: P-Block to Z-Block, Udhayam Colony, BSNL Qtrs, RBI Qtrs, Ponni colony, Jayanthi colony, Tower view colony, Garden view apartment ANNA NAGAR EAST AREA Police AC Qtrs, Ambedkar Nagar, 100 bed Hospitla, Annai Sathya Nagar, Vilankadu Burial Ground and all above surrounding areas.

Ambattur: AYAPAKKAM Thanakala camp, Ayapakkam, Srinivasan Nagar, Athipet AMBATTUR INDUSTRIAL ESTATE 2 nd Main Road of IE, 2 nd Cross Main Road of IE.

Porur: POONAMALLEE Trunk Road, Vaitheeswaran Koil Street, New Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Nanbargal Nagar, Vasanthapuri and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: THIRUVELLAVOYAL Kattupalli, Voyalur, Thirupalaivanam, Chenghazhuneermedu, Ramanathapuram, Kalpakkam, Vellambakkam TOLLGATE North Terminal Road, T.H.Road Part, Sudalai Muthu Street, Desiyan Nagar, Nagooran Thottam, Venkatesan Ali Street, Poondithangammal Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Vellanoor, Sidco-Thirumullaivoyal womens industrial estate, Kannadapalayam, Easwaran Nagar, Ellammanpettai, T.H.Road Edapalayam, Sivanthi Athithanar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: ELIAMBEDU Periya Kavanam, Vairavankuppam, Part of Moogambigai Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

