Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

July 29, 2022 6:30:38 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, T Nagar, Tambaram, Ambattu and Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Mylapore: LUZ Warran Road, Ranga Road and Baskarapuram MYLAPORE EAST Dr.Radhakrishnan Salai, Royapettah
High Road, V.M.Street MRC Nagar Karpagam Avenue 1 st to 4 th Streets.
T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Ganapathy Street One part, Thambiah Road Extn one part and Baroda Street one part.
Tambaram: SITHALAPAKKAM Rice Mill Road, Jeyachandran Nagar, Anna Salai, Jalladianpet, Medavakkam Panchayat
Office back side, Padmavathy Nagar, Maheswari nagar.
Ambattur: AYYABAKKAM ICF colony, Ayyapakkam TVK Road, TG Anna Nagar Road AMBATTUR SIDCO Railway station Road – Lane 1,2,3,4,5 KORATTUR R.S.Road, Bharathi Nagar, East Avenue, Central Avenue, K.R.Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, M.T.H Road, 1 st Main Road, IE.
Perambur: GANDHI NAGAR Portus road, Officer colony, GNT Road, lakshmiamman koil, Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Sembium, kamaraj nagar odai part, Moolakadai and above all surrounding areas.
