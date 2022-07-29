scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 29, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 6:30:38 am
chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, T Nagar, Tambaram, Ambattu and Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: LUZ Warran Road, Ranga Road and Baskarapuram MYLAPORE EAST Dr.Radhakrishnan Salai, Royapettah
High Road, V.M.Street MRC Nagar Karpagam Avenue 1 st to 4 th Streets.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Ganapathy Street One part, Thambiah Road Extn one part and Baroda Street one part.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

Tambaram: SITHALAPAKKAM Rice Mill Road, Jeyachandran Nagar, Anna Salai, Jalladianpet, Medavakkam Panchayat
Office back side, Padmavathy Nagar, Maheswari nagar.

Ambattur: AYYABAKKAM ICF colony, Ayyapakkam TVK Road, TG Anna Nagar Road AMBATTUR SIDCO Railway station Road – Lane 1,2,3,4,5 KORATTUR R.S.Road, Bharathi Nagar, East Avenue, Central Avenue, K.R.Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, M.T.H Road, 1 st Main Road, IE.

More from Chennai

Perambur: GANDHI NAGAR Portus road, Officer colony, GNT Road, lakshmiamman koil, Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Sembium, kamaraj nagar odai part, Moolakadai and above all surrounding areas.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

4

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

5

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement