Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 26, Tuesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 26, 2022 9:26:25 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Tambaram, T Nagar, Ambattur, Tondairpet, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: Santhome High Road and New PRO Quarters, Ramachandra Road, Luz Avenue 1 to 3 streets, Justice Sundaram Road.

Anna Nagar: Shanthi colony Area, 7 th Main Road, TNHB Quarters Shenoy Nagar Shenoy Nagar west area, Beri wery road, Kathiravan colony, Gajalakshmi colony AMINJIKARAI P.P.Garden, M.M.Colony. NSK Nagar, Sky walk & Part of NM Road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Radha Nagar Om Sakthi Nagar Area, Fathima Nagar area, Nemilicheri High Road, Balasubramaniam Street, Mettu Street and Sai Avenue Chitlapakkam Entire MC Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar all street, MC Nagar 3 rd Main Road, VOC Street, MGR Nagar, Kalaivanar Street and above all surrounding area.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Rajagobalan Street and Rajaji Street one Part.

Ambattur: TNHB Ayapakkam Plot No.1000 to 8500, VIP Box and above all surrounding Areas.

Tondairpet: THIRUVOTTIYUR Jothi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Manali Express Road, Nethaji Nagar, North Bharathiyar Nagar, JJ Nagar, TNSCB Quarters, AIR Nagar , T.H.Road, S.P.Koil Street, Periyar Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, CMRL, Gandhi Nagar, Chinna Ernavoor, Vimco Nagar,Ambethkar Nagar and above all surroundings areas.

Perambur: ANNAI NAGAR Haridoss 1 st to 4 th Street, Balavinayagar koil street full area, Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Salai, Villivakkam road, Sidco Industrial estate and above all surroundings areas.

