Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Perambur, Taramani, IT Corridor carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: MYLAPORE EAST Doctor Radhakrishnan salai, Royapettah High Road, V.M.Street, Luz Part of Luz Church Road

Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Entire Sarvamangala nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Meenakshi street, Thiru.Vi.Ka nagar, Manimegalai Street RADHA NAGAR Srinivasa Naidu street, Dhanalakshmi street, AGS colony. Nanmangalam main road, Nemilicherry High Road and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: WEST MAMBALAM Baroda main street, Punjab Garden, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Gandhi Street, Pusphvathiammal Street and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Kumaran Nagar, Sakthivel Nagar, Moolakadai, Vetri Nagar, Simpson group of companies and above all surrounding areas.

Taramani IT Corridor: Balaji Nagar, Sulaima Nagar, Palmara garden, Mount pattern Street, Kannagi Nagar Thoraipakkam.