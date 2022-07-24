scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 24, Sunday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

July 24, 2022 6:30:03 am
Chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur/SIDCO for carrying out maintenance work in the city.



Ambattur: SIDCO 5 th , 6 th , 7 th Streets, Kannan Koil Street.

