Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 24, 2022 6:30:03 am
July 24, 2022 6:30:03 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur/SIDCO for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Ambattur: SIDCO 5 th , 6 th , 7 th Streets, Kannan Koil Street.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
6 kanwariyas mowed down by truck
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Gold-smuggling case accused in HC
‘CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
Latest News
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars
Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Neeraj guns for gold
Gold-smuggling case accused in HC: ‘CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
FPIs ease sell-off, net buyers in July so far
The Sunday Story: Galle-Force
BJP’s Paresh Vasava, comedian Beradiya join AAP in Surat
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
Single-phase panchayat polls in September: Haryana election panel
Bhopal to have Azad’s statue using soil from his village: Chouhan
Defaming dissidents
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Mining tourism gets a leg-up in Jharkhand govt’s new policy