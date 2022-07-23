By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 23, 2022 7:00:21 am
July 23, 2022 7:00:21 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Ambattur: SIDCO EB Road, Kannan Koil Street, Brahmin Street, Mariyamman Koil Street, Kullakarai Street.
Perambur: SIDCO Agathiyar nagar, MTH Road, Kumarasamy nagar, Ponvizha nagar, Sivasakthi colony, Annai Sathya Nagar.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Translocation in Aug
Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: ExpertPremium
IE Thinc
‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One million = 10 million jobs’Premium
Presidential poll
In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu
Interview
Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'Premium
Latest News
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
As Congress marks bank nationalisation day, a look at the politics of its economics
‘$79-billion ECBs unhedged’
Forex kitty tanks $7.5 billion on FPI exits, RBI intervention
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Traitors want to finish off Shiv Sena: Aaditya Thackeray
RIL Q1 net profit up 40% to Rs 19.4K crore
Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids for construction of BKC station
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers
July 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Resolution Delayed
Delhi Confidential: Blinker-on response