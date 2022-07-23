scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 23, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 23, 2022 7:00:21 am
Chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Ambattur, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Ambattur: SIDCO EB Road, Kannan Koil Street, Brahmin Street, Mariyamman Koil Street, Kullakarai Street.

Perambur: SIDCO Agathiyar nagar, MTH Road, Kumarasamy nagar, Ponvizha nagar, Sivasakthi colony, Annai Sathya Nagar.

