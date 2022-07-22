Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Updated: July 22, 2022 6:36:56 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Poonamallee, Porur, Tondairpet for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Poonamalle: Mangadu – Kundrathur Road, MGR Nagar, Amman Koil Street, Kamaraj Nagar and above all surrounding areas.
Porur: CHEMBARAMBAKKAM Entire Nazarathpet area, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, KARAIYANCHAVADI Avadi road, Buckimham road and above all surrounding areas.
Tondairpet: ATTHIPATTU PUDHU NAGAR Kattupalli, KR palayam, IOCL, Nanthiyambakkam, Vallur Anna nagar and above all surrounding areas.
