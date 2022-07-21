scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power disruption July 21, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 6:42:51 am
chennai power cut todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Thiruverkady, Tambaram, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: MANDAVELI V.K.Iyer Road, Jeth Nagar Main Road, Jeth Nagar 1 st and 3 rd Cross street. FORESHORE ESTATE Leith Castle North, Central, South Street and Santhome High Road SANTHOME Papannasam Sivan Salai, Lalitha nagar 1 st & 2 nd street, C.B.C.I.D Quarters & Office, Pidariamman koil street, Kannilal street and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman nagar, Pulliyambedu, VGN Mahalakshmi nagar, PH Road, Krishna nagar, Metha Hospital, ACS Hospital and above all surrounding areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Old pallavaram,Thrisulam entire area, Rajaji nagar, Malliga nagar, Bharathy nagar, Bhavani nagar
PERUMBAKKAM Shanthi nagar, Pudhunagar, Velachery Main Road, Pushpa nagar CBI colony, Erikarai Road and above all surrounding areas.

More from Chennai

Perambur: KK Nagar all Streets, Ayanavaram full area, Padmavathy nagar full area, Surapet road, Cauveri salai 1 st to 7 th street, Moolakadai and above all surrounding areas.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
Opinion

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament
Delhi Confidential

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Filmmaker arrested

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement