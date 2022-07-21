Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Thiruverkady, Tambaram, Perambur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Mylapore: MANDAVELI V.K.Iyer Road, Jeth Nagar Main Road, Jeth Nagar 1 st and 3 rd Cross street. FORESHORE ESTATE Leith Castle North, Central, South Street and Santhome High Road SANTHOME Papannasam Sivan Salai, Lalitha nagar 1 st & 2 nd street, C.B.C.I.D Quarters & Office, Pidariamman koil street, Kannilal street and above all surrounding areas.

Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman nagar, Pulliyambedu, VGN Mahalakshmi nagar, PH Road, Krishna nagar, Metha Hospital, ACS Hospital and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Old pallavaram,Thrisulam entire area, Rajaji nagar, Malliga nagar, Bharathy nagar, Bhavani nagar

PERUMBAKKAM Shanthi nagar, Pudhunagar, Velachery Main Road, Pushpa nagar CBI colony, Erikarai Road and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: KK Nagar all Streets, Ayanavaram full area, Padmavathy nagar full area, Surapet road, Cauveri salai 1 st to 7 th street, Moolakadai and above all surrounding areas.