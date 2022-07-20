Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

July 20, 2022 6:30:21 am
Chennai power cut today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Peramburfor carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tambaram: KADAPPERI Umaiyalpuram area, New colony 1 st main to 7 th main road, Pallavaram Municipal office, Selvam Flat Annai Indhira nagar, Pillaiyar koil street and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur: PUZHAL Retteri full area, Parimalam nagar, Lakshmi nagar, VMK nagar, Secretariat colony, Moorthy nagar, Balaji nagar, Vinayagapuram, Kanchi nagar and above all surrounding areas. Muthamizhal nagar 1 st , 6 th , 8 th block.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Latest News
Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM Ranil voted president
Georgia fake electors may face charges in Donald Trump election probe
This word means | Aragalaya: Sinhalese for ‘struggle’, now synonymous with the movement that led to the fall of the government in Sri Lanka
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah’s old photo with tainted IAS officer
Tabletop death: Victim’s kin urge Chandigarh admin for advanced road safety measures
First phase of Oxyvan inaugurated in Ghaggar
Chandigarh: Second edition of St John’s MUN to begin on July 22
Chandigarh railway station set to get Rs 385 crore facelift
Kapil Setia is interim principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture
Haryana ties up with Brazil to improve desi cow breed
20 of 30 doctors on deputation only moving from Panchkula to Chandigarh
Will not expel Bishnoi, he should resign from House, says Hooda