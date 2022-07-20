Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Chennai power cut today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Peramburfor carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI Umaiyalpuram area, New colony 1 st main to 7 th main road, Pallavaram Municipal office, Selvam Flat Annai Indhira nagar, Pillaiyar koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: PUZHAL Retteri full area, Parimalam nagar, Lakshmi nagar, VMK nagar, Secretariat colony, Moorthy nagar, Balaji nagar, Vinayagapuram, Kanchi nagar and above all surrounding areas. Muthamizhal nagar 1 st , 6 th , 8 th block.